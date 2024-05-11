Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

EXR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $146.67. 710,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

