Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $43.57 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,716 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 5.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of BCE worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BCE by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 202.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

