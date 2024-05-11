Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,480 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential accounts for about 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Tricon Residential worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 36,633,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

