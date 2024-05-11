Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366,376 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of TELUS worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

TU traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.10. 4,331,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.18%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

