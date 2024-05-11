Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,086 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

