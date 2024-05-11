Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Rating Lowered to Underperform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of LEV stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.23. The company had a trading volume of 651,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,352. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$278.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

