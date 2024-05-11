Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Rating Lowered to Underperform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Lion Electric Trading Down 6.1 %
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
