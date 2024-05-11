Loop Capital Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $105.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,861,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,155. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

