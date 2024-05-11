Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

