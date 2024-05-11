Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

