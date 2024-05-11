Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Posts Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter.
Maiden Stock Performance
Maiden stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,842. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at $316,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
