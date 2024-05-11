Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE MAIN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. 630,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

