Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

