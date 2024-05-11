Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,583. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.