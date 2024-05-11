Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Marpai Price Performance

MRAI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 159,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,616. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Marpai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Marpai

In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.