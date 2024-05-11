MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,673. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 22,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,517,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,261,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 417,201 shares of company stock worth $8,796,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

