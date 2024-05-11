Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $115.72. 131,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

