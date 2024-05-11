Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $39,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

