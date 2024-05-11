Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.15 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,703 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $43,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $73,185,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,870,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $256.93. 428,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

