Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after acquiring an additional 754,566 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 799,625 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 490,361 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of CNXC remained flat at $60.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 395,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

