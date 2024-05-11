Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $500.78 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.34% of TriNet Group worth $500,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,427 shares of company stock worth $3,875,024 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 251,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

