Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,210 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $106,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. 10,548,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

