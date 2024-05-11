Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $48,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. 1,785,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $275.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

