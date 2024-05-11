Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $129,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,292. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.71. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

