Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $599,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,598 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

