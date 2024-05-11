Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,866 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $60,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CARR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. 2,762,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.