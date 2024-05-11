Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 77,367 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,367 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 6.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.21% of AON worth $1,287,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in AON by 7.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AON by 14.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Trading Up 1.9 %

AON traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.10. 2,288,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

