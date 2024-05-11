Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,634 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $338,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.57. The stock had a trading volume of 859,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

