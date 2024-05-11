McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.4 %
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.