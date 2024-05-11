McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

