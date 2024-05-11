McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $551.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $502.00 to $551.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $559.91. The company had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.92 and its 200 day moving average is $495.34. McKesson has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

