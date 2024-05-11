Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,692. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

