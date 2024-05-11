Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,692. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

