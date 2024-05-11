Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
