Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Microvast updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 5,524,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,621. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVST. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

