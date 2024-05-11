MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVISGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 84.29% and a negative net margin of 1,141.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $1.22. 6,908,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,907. The company has a market cap of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.06. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

