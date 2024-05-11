Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.07.

MI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,113. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$612.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

