Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Earns Buy Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

