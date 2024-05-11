Mistras Group’s (MG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Singular Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Singular Research in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

NYSE MG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 34,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

