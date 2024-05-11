Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 1,714 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 669,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,821. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

