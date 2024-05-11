Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes $197,000 Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JSPR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,075. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.