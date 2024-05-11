Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,457 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,215. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

