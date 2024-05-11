Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $18.51 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.24. 2,055,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

