Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 100,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 3,485,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.