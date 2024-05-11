Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.40. 1,292,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

