Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,245 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 363,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.37 and a 200-day moving average of $486.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
