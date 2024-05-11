MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 2,634 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,447,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

