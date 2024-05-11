MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.71. 66,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,654. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

