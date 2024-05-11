MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $204.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,520,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

