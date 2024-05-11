MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

