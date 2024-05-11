MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

