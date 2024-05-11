MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.50. 346,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,508. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

