MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MRC Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $201,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

